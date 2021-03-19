RebelGrove - Notes: Banged-up Ole Miss hosts Auburn to start SEC play

Ole Miss starts SEC play Friday at 6:30 against Auburn, and the Rebels (13-4) are fairly short-handed doing it.

Gunnar Hoglund will make his second consecutive Friday start, continuing the new role left by Doug Nikhazy's chest straight that has him sidelined against this week. Drew McDaniel will start for the Rebels on Saturday and Derek Diamond continues his Sunday role. Hoglund will keep the opening rotation spot even after Nikhazy returns.

Saturday and Sunday games both begin at 1:30. Auburn is 11-5 on the year.

Reliever Max Cioffi is ahead of schedule from his meniscus surgery, but there's no definite day for him to return, and Ole Miss got more tough news on Thursday, as first baseman Cael Baker broke the hamate bone in his hand.

Baker is set for surgery today, and Bianco is expected to update further following Friday's game. Recovery should be 4 to 6 weeks.

The Rebels' most likely option is to move outfielder Kevin Graham to first base on a more permanent basis, a spot he occupied often during his freshman year.

It could also mean more opportunities for sophomore Trey LaFleur. First base has been a problem area for Ole Miss this season. Baker is hitting .194 with 19 strikeouts in 36 at-bats. LaFleur is batting .174 in 23 at-bats with 12 strikeouts.

Ole Miss has swept the Tigers in three straight series in Oxford.