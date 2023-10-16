OXFORD — Quinshon Judkins grew up in Pike Road, Ala., some 54 miles on Interstate 85 from Auburn, Ala.

Judkins grew up, like so many other kids from Alabama, watching the Tigers and their in-state foe, Alabama.

However, Ole Miss offered first and once Judkins had built relationships with the Rebels’ staff, he decided to head west to Oxford.

“Me being here at Ole Miss, there isn’t anything that I think about there,” Judkins said Monday.

Judkins and the 13th-ranked Rebels (5-1 overall, 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference) travel to Auburn (3-3, 0-3) Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).

“My mentality is just the same as any other game,” Judkins said. “Prepare well. That’s how I do any other week. Come out and practice and practice and game-plan.”

After some early-season struggles, the Rebels appear to be getting their running game on track. Judkins has rushed for 469 yards and six touchdowns on 108 carries. Ulysses Bentley IV had added 278 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries and quarterback Jaxson Dart has 378 yards and four touchdowns on 63 rushes.

“I think just the mentality and just going back to the simplicity of our offense and how we were successful last season (explains the recent improvement),” Judkins said. “We’re doing those things. It’s got to get even better than it is right now, so we’re just continuing to be better and have those details.”

Judkins said he’s pleased with how his game has progressed in the areas of his game people don’t watch as closely. He said he’s progressed “tremendously” playing without the ball.

“Where I am now, I think I’m doing really good,” Judkins said.

Ole Miss had a bye week last week, which has brought up questions this week about how last season’s team struggled after an open date, losing its final four games.

“With the mentality that we have and how locked in and dialed in everyone is, you can already tell nobody’s relaxed or anything like that,” Judkins said. “They know what the goal is here and guys are back focused.”

Prince expecting rushing attack Saturday: Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince said Monday he’s watched film of Auburn’s offense and he sees a Tigers team that wants to run the football.

“They’ve got two pretty good quarterbacks,” Prince said. “They both can throw but one, specifically, he throws it pretty well. I just think we really need to hone in on the outside on the perimeter and make sure we tackle well, like we’ve been doing.”

Auburn is third in the SEC, averaging 191.5 yards rushing per game. The Tigers are tied for fourth in the league with 13 rushing touchdowns so far this season. Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne has completed 71 of 117 passes this season, good for 745 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also thrown four touchdowns. Robby Ashford, who gave Ole Miss fits in the Rebels’ win over the Tigers last season in Oxford, is 11-for-22 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Thorne is also Auburn’s leading rusher with 225 yards. Jarquez Hunter has 218 yards on 57 carries. Brian Battle has 172 yards on 36 attempts and Ashford has 153 yards on the ground on 32 carries.

Vanderbilt-Ole Miss time set: Ole Miss football’s home game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 28 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday.

Next Saturday will mark the 98th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. The Rebels hold a 53-40-2 series lead, with the original record being 55-40-2 before vacated wins.