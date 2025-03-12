RGTV: Chris Beard discusses Ole Miss as postseason arrives

NASHVILLE — Ole Miss arrived in Nashville Tuesday to begin what it hopes is a long stay in the Music City.

The Rebels (21-10 overall, 10-8 in the Southeastern Conference) will face Arkansas (20-12, 8-10) on Thursday at noon in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

Arkansas defeated South Carolina in Wednesday’s tournament opener.

Before the Rebels left Oxford, Ole Miss coach Chris Beard sat down with local media to discuss his team as it arrives to the postseason.