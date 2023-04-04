Ole Miss faces Memphis at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at FedEx Park to begin their annual home and away agreement. The two teams will meet again April 11 in Oxford. The Rebels are 16-11 overall and 1-8 in the Southeastern Conferences after a series loss to Texas A&M in College Station. Ole Miss hosts Arkansas starting Thursday. Memphis is 16-13 overall and 1-2 in the American Athletic Conference, dropping its first conference series to Tulane in New Orleans. Ole Miss has won seven straight in the series and hasn't played Memphis on the Tigers' campus since 2008. AutoZone Park has hosted 11 games between the two teams since then.

MIKE CAN PASS SKIP TONIGHT

Mike Bianco is on the cusp of a personal and professional milestone. The Ole Miss head coach, with one more win, passes Skip Bertman for the second most all-time wins as an SEC head coach. Bianco, in his 23rd season (2020 was cut short), is 870-496-1, while Bertman finished his remarkable career at 870-330-3. Bianco also won 100 games in three seasons at McNeese State. Ron Polk, who coached at Mississippi State and Georgia, holds the SEC record at 1,218 wins which would be about nine years away for Bianco at his current pace. Bianco played for Bertman for two seasons at LSU and was the catcher and team captain on the Tigers’ 1990 College World Series team. He also coached with Bertman from 1993-1997. The Tigers went to Omaha five times during that stretch and won three national championships. Passing Bertman is significant for Bianco no matter where it ranks inside the league, but the race to stay second all-time is a tight one with two other active coaches. Tim Corbin at Vanderbilt has 863 wins — seven behind Bianco — and Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn is at 819 victories. Van Horn and Cobin are 62 years old and 61 years old, respectively.

SAUNIER GETS THE START FOR THE REBELS