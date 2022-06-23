Observations: Rebels fall to Hogs, move to Thursday must-win rematch

The firm has a proven track record of guiding successful client issues involving the state legislature, state agencies as well as local governmental entities. If your business has legislative issues or projects being considered by state officials, partner with the Clearwater Group to ensure you have a strategic plan to put you on a pathway to success.

The Clearwater Group is a Mississippi based public affairs firm focused on lobbying, communications and grassroots advocacy issues. They represent a wide range of national and state businesses and associations who are involved in healthcare, gaming, engineering, education, telecommunications, finance and a number of other industries interfacing with government.

OMAHA | Ole Miss loaded the bases in the ninth with no outs but scored only one run to fall to Arkansas, 3-2, Wednesday at Charles Schwab Field. The two teams will meet again Thursday at 3 p.m. with a spot in the national championship on the line.

The winner will face Oklahoma in a two-out-of-three series starting on Saturday.

Down 3-1 entering the inning, Kemp Alderman singled, and Peyton Chatagnier and Hayden Dunhurst were hit on back-to-back at-bats. Pinch hitter Hayden Leatherwood struck out and TJ McCants had a short fly out before Justin Bench brought in a run with an infield single.

Jacob Gonzalez, on a 2-2 count, lined out to left field to end the game and strand the bases loaded.

Here are observations from Omaha on Wednesday.

The ninth-inning was the first time in the tournament that a move from Mike Bianco seemed to go against the situation. With the bases loaded, Leatherwood pinch hit for switch hitter Garrett Wood. Leatherwood is 2 for his last 12 and hasn’t played in Ole Miss’ last five games. He’s hitting .161 with an OPS under .600 against lefties this season, and Arkansas went to lefty Zack Morris as soon as Leatherwood was announced. Leatherwood as 13 strikeouts in 32 at-bats versus lefties.

Wood’s numbers aren’t statistically better, but he’d reached base during the game and has been proficient with taking pitches and executing quality at-bats. He’s reached base four times in two games against Arkansas.

McCants, who said on Sunday his thumb injury is at 80 percent and still affects his offense, entered the game in the seventh after Ben Van Cleve pinch hit for Calvin Harris and struck out. Van Cleve is hitting .276 this season against lefties. Reagan Burford and John Kramer were the only position players left on the bench when McCants came to the plate.

I wouldn’t have hit for Wood, but once Leatherwood was in, I would have pinch hit Burford once they went to the lefty. He’s hitting .303 against lefties. Then, if there were extra innings, I would have put Derek Diamond in right field and figured it out from there.

Gonzalez doesn’t look comfortable. He has three hits in the College World Series, but his stance is altered recently. The line drive in the ninth was good contact, but overall it just doesn’t look like earlier in the season when he was barreling more pitches.





I thought Michael Turner was out at second base. I get why the call stood once it went to replay. It changed the game, obviously.

Ole Miss did such a poor job picking up and recognizing the slider from the Arkansas left-handers. That was the biggest effect on the outcome. If a left-handed slider parts on the outer-half, it’s not going to finish over the plate. The left-handers couldn’t identify and lay off of it, and the right-handers outside of Alderman didn’t hit the fastball to avoid it. Arkansas walked four but overall located better than Monday. However, the pitching was hittable if Ole Miss did a good job with the offspeed stuff. Alderman had three of the team's five hits.