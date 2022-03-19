Observations: Rebels return the favor, drill Auburn to take series

Ole Miss continued the string of blowouts, knocking off Auburn, 15-2, on Saturday to take the series and move to 15-4 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. The Rebels have a couple midweeks with Memphis — one home and one at AutoZone Park — before Tennessee heads to Oxford for the Rebels’ home opener.

Here are some observations from today’s game.

The important part of Saturday is the injury situation, and it seems like Ole Miss dodged anything significant with TJ McCants, who left the game after getting hits in his first two at-bats. Mike Bianco said McCants felt some hamstring discomfort and was pulled for precautionary reasons. McCants felt fine after the game, and trainer Josh Porter believes it might have been related to dehydration.

Ole Miss obviously needed this one to get the SEC season off on the right track and with Tennessee coming to town next week — the toughest series on the front half of the Rebels’ conference schedule. And it was a good bounce-back a day after giving up 19 runs, the most in a regular season SEC game since 2009.

Ole Miss showered some toughness and relaxed after Auburn dropped a fly ball that allowed a run to score in the third inning. Two singles followed from there to score two more, and that was essentially the game.

Hudson Sapp hit a two-run double pinch hitting for McCants that moved the score to 5-1 at the time. It’s Sapp’s first career hit. Banks Tolley also hit a double in McCants’ spot in the order. Tolley and Sapp are two players Bianco has mentioned he’d like to get more at-bats for, but that’s been difficult considering the current offensive lineup rotation.

There’s no significant update on Calvin Harris. The catcher has been a couple weeks with a midsection strain, and Bianco doesn’t expect him back for the midweek games this week.

Jack Dougherty delivered Ole Miss a much-needed lengthy and quality outing, pitching into the sixth inning and giving up two runs while scattering seven hits and three walks. He struck out seven and danced around two doubles. Auburn left 12 men on base in the game.

Dougherty held his velocity around 90 MPH for five innings and 92 pitches. He threw 56 strikes and was really composed in his second start of the season. Considering Ole Miss has struggled to get starters into the fifth this season, this came at an optimal time and, at least for now, helps solidify a spot in the rotation.

Hunter Elliott threw three scoreless relief innings with four strikeouts, two hits and two walks and Brandon Johnson was exceptional with a 13-pitch ninth inning to get some work. Elliott struggled a bit putting batters away but looked really good in his first SEC action. The threw strikes on 67 percent of his pitches and did a nice job working both sides of the plate. The upside remains really high for him as he matures and gains experience.

The first four spots in the Ole Miss order went 13-for-21 with five doubles — two from Jacob Gonzalez and one each from McCants, Sapp and Tolley. Tim Elko hit a home run and had three hits and four RBIs.

Kemp Alderman also had two hits including an opposite field home run just inside the right-field foul pole. His strength is as impressive as you’ll see, as he went with a cutter and launched it right down the line. Hayden Leatherwood also hit a home run.

Ole Miss held Auburn to just one leadoff batter reaching base and 3-for-15 with runners on. Ole Miss, meanwhile, was 13-for-23 with runners on and 8-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

The Rebels struck out 12 times and only had two walks, but it was about hitting their way on. Ole Miss had 19 hits and did a lot of damage despite Auburn throwing strikes on 69 percent of pitches.