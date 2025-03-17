Ole Miss' Beard pushes back after CBS analyst labels his team a 'fraud'

OXFORD — On Sunday, as CBS broke down the NCAA Tournament, Tim Doyle went after Ole Miss.

“I think Ole Miss is a fraud,” Doyle said.

The Rebels (22-11) are the No. 6 seed in the South Regional. They’ll face either North Carolina or San Diego State Friday afternoon in Milwaukee. The Tar Heels and Aztecs face off Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio.

“Whoever wins that game is beating Ole Miss,” Doyle said. “Ole Miss gets a lot of love because they play in a great conference. They had a lot of opportunities and stuff. Eyeball test with Ole Miss — that is a fraud at No. 6 that I’m targeting.”

Doyle is a Chicago-based analyst for CBS Sports and NBA TV. His comments were brought to Chris Beard’s attention on Monday. At first, the Ole Miss coach seemed disinterested in engaging. However, he quickly circled back to that comment.

Beard said the Rebels are a “good team.” He pointed out that Ole Miss played in the Southeastern Conference, which earned a record 14 bids to the NCAA Tournament. He pointed out that Ole Miss won 10 games in the SEC — including the SEC Tournament, the Rebels were 11-9 in games against league opponents — and noted that the Rebels didn’t lose a single game this season to a team that is not part of the 68-team field.

Ole Miss beat NCAA Tournament-bound BYU in San Diego. It beat tourney-bound Colorado State in Southaven, Miss. It won at Louisville, which earned a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Regional.

The Rebels’ two non-conference losses were a one-possession, final-second, overtime defeat to Purdue in San Diego and a loss at Memphis in late December.

Ole Miss won at Alabama and at Arkansas. It has home wins over Georgia, Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Tennessee. All of those teams are in the NCAA field.

“I think a lot of things can be said about our team, both good and bad, but ‘fraud’ would not be a word that I think about when I think about this year’s Ole Miss team,” Beard said.