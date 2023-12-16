Saturday was a banner day for Ole Miss, one that began with commitments from Tennessee transfer portal defenders Tamarion McDonald and Tyler Baron.

Hours later, the Rebels completed one of the worst-kept secrets in recruiting circles, flipping four-star Hattiesburg (Oak Grove), Miss., quarterback Anthony Maddox Jr. from Texas A&M.

Maddox, who played in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game Saturday in Hattiesburg, garnered 20-plus offers as a senior at Oak Grove. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder will arrive in Oxford in time to join a quarterback room that includes incumbent Jaxson Dart and current backups Walker Howard and Austin Simmons.

Maddox is ranked by Rivals as the No. 14 player in Mississippi and the No. 25 quarterback nationally.

Maddox is the 19th player to commit to sign with Ole Miss. The class, ranked No. 18 nationally by Rivals, includes one five-star prospect and 11 four-star prospects.

Maddox's younger brother, four-star defensive tackle Andrew Maddox, already has 21 scholarship offers, including overtures from most of the Southeastern Conference. He is ranked as the No. 29 player nationally in the 2025 signing class.