OXFORD | Grayson Saunier missed the final weekend of intrasquad play, but Ole Miss is confident that won’t extend to actual games.

The freshman right-hander, who is competing to be only the fourth true freshman to start on opening weekend in Mike Bianco’s 23 seasons in Oxford, missed his scheduled Saturday outing with tricep tenderness.

The Collierville, Tennessee, native threw three scoreless scrimmage innings on February 4 and two shutout innings on January 28. The Rebels waited until the start of practice on Saturday before shutting Saunier down for the day.

Saunier had a death in his family and left Sunday to attend the funeral. He’ll return to the team on Monday night.

“It was still bothering him, so we decided not to throw him,” Bianco said. “I don’t think (it’ll impact next weekend). He’ll be back in treatment on Tuesday, and we’ll meet tomorrow (as a staff) and get a plan for the weekend. He’ll throw Tuesday or Wednesday off the mound depending on his treatment and where he fits in for the weekend.”

Bianco didn’t want to answer a hypothetical but said he thinks Saunier would have pitched Saturday had it been a game day.

“We don’t think it’s anything major,” Bianco said. “I’d be very surprised if he isn’t pitching in some capacity this weekend.”

Saunier was the No. 126 overall prospect in the 2022 class, though his four-pitch mix and demeanor have elevated him into loftier territory since arriving in Oxford. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder is projected to be one of the top freshmen nationally.

“He’s a freshman who’s going to step in and throw a lot of big innings for us,” catcher Calvin Harris said. “He’s been remarkable so far.”

Ole Miss, coming off the 2022 national title, opens the season on Friday at 4 p.m. against Delaware. Hunter Elliott is expected to get the ball on opening day for the Rebels.