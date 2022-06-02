Ole Miss has positive history with Arizona starter Garrett Irvin

Ole Miss needs to replicate what it did to Garrett Irvin in Tucson last season, not what Irvin did during the regional two days shy of a year ago.

The Rebels will see a somewhat familiar face on Friday, with Arizona handing the ball to Irvin to start the Wildcats’ Coral Gables Regional opener. No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 3 seed Ole Miss are scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT start.

Host Miami faces No. 4 seed Canisius at 11 a.m. CT, though there’s the possibility for as much as five inches of rain in the Miami area on Friday and even more on Saturday, as a potential tropical depression bears down on South Florida. The NCAA allows for games to go into Tuesday if necessary.

But, for whenever the Rebels’ opener happens, they have some positive history with Irvin. During the super regional between Ole Miss and Arizona, which Ole Miss eventually lost in three games, the Rebels got to Irvin for seven runs on seven hits in just 1.1 innings.

Ole Miss won that one, 12-3, to stay alive and hammering Irvin was a good reason why. He allowed eight of 12 batters faced to reach and lasted only 47 pitches. The left-hander gave up home runs to Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier and a double to Gonzalez among the seven hits.

It was a stark contrast to a week earlier when Irvin threw a three-hit shutout against UC Santa Barbara with 10 strikeouts.

“I’ve watched both those games,” Irvin said to Tucson.com this week. “It’s not like I’m a totally different pitcher. That’s what bugs me. I want to see something significantly different so I can take that and run with it.”

Irvin, a fifth-year senior with a fastball in the upper 80s, needs command to be successful, and against Ole Miss and at times this season, he’s been too up in the strike zone without the raw stuff to make it work.

Last week against Stanford in the Pac 12 Tournament, Irvin allowed four home runs in 4.1 innings. He’d only allowed three the entire season prior to that.

Irvin has a 3.22 ERA in 89.1 innings, striking out 62 with 29 walks. His best outing came May 14 against Oregon State. He lasted seven innings and gave up one run and three hits with nine strikeouts to the No. 2 overall Beavers.

The Stanford game in the conference tournament is the only time this season Irvin has yielded more than three earned runs in an appearance. He’s lasted at least six innings in 11 of his 15 starts. Three runs in three innings against Utah in mid-April is his only other real blemish.

“I remember (the Rebels) were very aggressive,” Irvin said. “I was leaving a lot of pitches up. I’ve watched that game multiple times. I have to re-watch it again. I’m gonna go through each at-bat.

“They wouldn’t chase a lot. They would just put the bat on the ball. So I need to see what I can throw, whether it’s throwing it more in the dirt so I can get strikeouts or maybe it’s just lowering it so I can get groundouts.”

Ole Miss will start junior college transfer Dylan DeLucia. He’s 5-2 with a 4.57 ERA, though as a starter he’s held opponents to three or fewer runs all eight times. DeLucia has lasted at least 92 pitches in all but one start.