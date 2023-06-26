Ole Miss continued to rebuild its defensive backfield Monday, landing a commitment from Tupelo, Miss., defensive back Shamaar Darden.

Darden, a 6-foot-1, 165-pounder, will likely play safety at the college level. He chose Ole Miss over offers from Alcorn State, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Jackson State, Jacksonville State, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, Texas State and UNLV. Sources told RebelGrove.com Ole Miss internally viewed Darden as one of the top safeties -- if not the top safety -- in the state of Mississippi for the 2024 class.

"I get to be a ballhawk," Darden told D.I.T.R. "I get to go get the ball wherever it's at. Tackling is also one of my favorite parts. I love getting to hit."

Darden told D.I.T.R. his best attribute is "my toughness and being able to be a leader for my team. Whatever the team is going through when they are down, I will keep my head up."

Darden had 73 tackles as a junior for Tupelo. He is the 16th player to commit to Ole Miss' 2024 class and the sixth from Mississippi.