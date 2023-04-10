New Ole Miss coach Chris Beard entertained his first official visitor of his tenure over the weekend.

On Monday, Beard closed the deal.

Georgetown guard Brandon Murray, who began his career at LSU, committed to Ole Miss on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Baltimore native played 27 games for Georgetown last season, averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He shot 39.7 percent from the floor and 31.8 percent from the 3-point line.

Murray played his freshman season at LSU, playing 33 games and averaging 31 minutes per game for the Tigers. At LSU, Murray averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He shot 42.6 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from the 3-point line, earning Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team honors.

At LSU, Murray scored in double-figures 16 times, including a 21-point effort against Texas A&M and a 19-point effort at Alabama. He also had double-figure scoring outings against Alabama (17 points in Baton Rouge), Georgia, Tennessee (twice), Arkansas and Texas A&M (14 points in Baton Rouge).

"He's a tough, physical scoring guard," a college coach familiar with Murray said. "He can score on all three levels. He's a hard-shot maker and an excellent finisher in transition. He's a very good on-ball defender. He's an ultimate competitor who has the willingness to sit down and guard on every possession."

Murray was named Mr. Basketball in Maryland before finishing his prep career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Murray will have two seasons of eligibility at Ole Miss, where he figures to play a prominent role in the Rebels’ backcourt. Of the guards on Ole Miss’ roster last season, only TJ Caldwell has publicly committed to return. Matthew Murrell has declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility. Amaree Abram has not ruled out a return, nor has Daeshun Ruffin.