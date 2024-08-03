Ole Miss on the verge of adding more talent to wide receiver room
Ole Miss is set to add yet another wide receiver to its stable entering the 2024 season. The Rebels, who added the nation’s top junior college prospect, wide receiver Deion Smith, late last week, a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news