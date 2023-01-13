OXFORD | Josh Mallitz was in line to control the back end of the Ole Miss bullpen this season, but instead he’s practicing patience for whatever is next in his baseball career.

Mallitz had Tommy John surgery on November 29 and will miss the 2023 season as a result of the elbow injury and rehabilitation. The junior had a 1.45 ERA in 17 appearances and 31 innings in 2022, as Ole Miss won the College World Series.

The Rebels went 10-1 in the NCAA Tournament.

Mallitz felt nothing unusual leading up to a pitch during fall practice. Even when it happened, it didn’t see to be worst case. It took a few days to realize that.

“My arm was feeling like normal, and then it got tight after I threw a pitch, no snap or anything,” Mallitz said. “I really didn’t think anything of it, and the next morning it was tight in the forearm. I threw around 60-70 feet that day and felt fine, but then the next day I lengthened to 120 feet and it didn’t feel right. There was nothing behind it.”

Dr. Jeffrey Dugas with Andrews Sports Medicine diagnosed the tear, and New York-based surgeon Dr. David Altchek performed the surgery. It was a complete repair of the existing ligament, and a tendon from Mallitz’s wrist was used to strengthend it, as well — a standard method of treatment.

Two bone spurs in Mallitz’s elbow caused the ligament damage, slowly fraying the UCL, but he never experienced pain or anything abnormal from it until it severed.

Mallitz is out of his brace and ahead of schedule. He will pick up a baseball again in April, as of right now, though his full-strength return won’t be in the 2023 calendar year. What’s after that remains to be seen.

The Tampa, Florida, native would have three years of eligibility remaining starting in 2024, but he’s also draft eligible this summer. He seems both as good options and will let it play out.

“I’m pretty level-haded and don’t worry about the future,” Mallitz said. “As long as the arm feels good and I’m there mentally, I understand the return rate from TJ is increasing and rehab is a science. Once I come back I’ll be better or the same.

“There’s no bad option, and we’ll see. MLB teams don’t care about Tommy John. I’m open to interest and what that situation is, but I know I have a home here if that doesn’t work out. There’s no right answer yet.”

Mallitz had a 7.33 ERA in 27 innings as a freshman before lowering his opposing batting average from .339 to .171 from his first to second seasons. He allowed one earned run in his last 17.2 innings of the season.