When Ole Miss lost a heavily-hyped, much-anticipated game at then-No. 1 Georgia in mid-November, 52-17, there was no escaping an absolutely obvious reality.

The Rebels’ defensive line had to be bigger, stronger and more explosive if Ole Miss was going to go from the tier of teams competing to play in a New Year’s Six game to the tier of teams truly competing for the national championship.

Ole Miss targeted impact defensive linemen in the transfer portal, and on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus came a few hours early for the Rebels. As the Big Guy was making his way around the world, Ole Miss landed their top target of the portal season -- former Texas A&M defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

The former five-star prospect, the crown jewel of the Aggies’ 2022 signing class, started 14 games over the past two seasons, producing 66 tackles, 33 pressures, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks.

The Powell, Tenn., native had 37 tackles and four sacks for the Aggies in 2023. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder chose Ole Miss over Oregon and a host of other suitors. Nolen spent the weekend in Oxford on an official visit.

With a strong season at Ole Miss in 2024, Nolen figures to cement his status as a first-round draft choice next spring.

NFLDraftBuzz.com gives Nolen high marks, noting his “quick first step with fluid movements off the ball.” The draft analysis site notes Nolen is “highly competitive and fierce, showing relentless effort to the pocket with a nonstop motor.

“He’s ready for the physicality of the NFL; Nolen has a stout build, strong core and powerful limbs to step in right away as a three-down player. Nolen can set the edge in the run game with his stout build and strong core, and he has the powerful arms to shed blockers. He’s a high-motor player, and he shows good enough hand use, as well as a tight spin move, to win as an edge rusher.

“He has violent hands and the long arms to ward off blockers. Nolen plays with a good pad level and can win with power as a bull rusher (and he) possesses the length and power to ward off offensive tackles.”

Nolen's commitment to Ole Miss is the cherry on top of a huge sundae of transfer portal additions for the Rebels -- most on defense -- over the past couple of weeks. Since the portal opened Dec. 4, Ole Miss has landed commitments from linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. (Arkansas), defensive backs Tamarion McDonald (Tennessee), Key Lawrence (Oklahoma), Louis Moore (Indiana), Tahveon Nicholson (Illinois) and Decamerion Richardson (Mississippi State), defensive linemen Princely Umanmielen (Florida) and Tyler Baron (Tennessee), offensive lineman Gerquan Scott (Southern Miss) and wide receiver Juice Wells (South Carolina).

The Rebels are expected to be active in the portal throughout the holidays and will likely bring in visitors when the quiet period ends Jan. 11. Ole Miss is believed to be very focused on offensive linemen, both in the current portal cycle and likely in again in May when the portal opens for two weeks.