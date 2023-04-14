Saying a game is a must-win is often overplayed, but in one that was certainly needed, Ole Miss’ veterans showed their championship mettle.

Many of the Rebels who were part of last season's turnaround and national title contributed on Friday, as Ole Miss beat Mississippi State, 3-2, in front of more than 14,000 to start the weekend series and Super Bulldog Weekend.

The Rebels (20-14, 3-10) were just 3-for-18 with runners on base and 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position, but four returners contributed for the three runs.

Jacob Gonzalez and Kemp Alderman hit solo home runs, and TJ McCants and Calvin Harris teamed up in the ninth inning for a critical insurance run.

With Ole Miss up a run, McCants started the ninth with an infield single and then stole second base. Harris, with two outs, poked a pitch past the shift and into the outfield.

“We didn’t get the big hit but we had good at-bats the entire game and I think that’s great confidence for us,” McCants said. “It was huge to get in here and win game one.”

The two teams meet Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Jack Dougherty and Mitch Murrell combined to limit the Bulldogs (20-15, 3-10) to just three hits and allow Ole Miss to only need the three runs.

State had just two at-bats with a runner in scoring position.

Dougherty put up his best start since game one of the 2022 national championship series, giving up just a solo home run and two hits in six innings.

"He was special tonight and really pitched,” Mike Bianco said. “He had a really good changeup, maybe the best of his career and located fastballs. When he does that, he can be tough on all sides and stayed ahead in he count. Excellent night for him.”

The junior, who mentioned Doug Nikhazy’s gem on this same field two years ago as inspiration, struck out four, walked one and threw 63 strikes in 100 pitches.

Dougherty retired the first 12 of the game before Dakota Jordan tied it at one with a solo home run to start the fifth inning. The right-hander worked around a defensive miscue ruled a double and a walk in the sixth to strand two runners in his final inning.

McCants ranged to the wall for the third out, snagging it just at the warning track.

Ole Miss has struggled with late-inning bullpen work, but Murrell got the final nine outs. He gave up a two-out, two-strike home run to Hunter Hines in the ninth but struck out Jordan to end the game.

Murrell struck out three and threw just 37 pitches to the 10 batters faced. He retired eight straight before the home run.

“Just nails,” Bianco said of Murrell. “That slider was special tonight. Proud of him, Mississippi kid on this stage and he delivered.”

With another win this weekend, Ole Miss would have its first series win over the Bulldogs since sweeping them in 2015.

It’s Dougherty’s third time to go six innings this season, including two of his last three starts.

Murrell’s three innings tie a season high. He allowed two runs in three innings to Vanderbilt on March 16. He had only 14.1 career innings prior to this season.

Harris had three hits, and Alderman, Ethan Groff and McCants had two hits each. Peyton Chatagnier was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.

Ole Miss left 10 runners on base and struck out six times with runners on.