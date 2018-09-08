MEMPHIS | The scheduled kickoff time for Friday's matchup between Lausanne Collegiate and the Tigers of Whitehaven was changed multiple time before the 7pm kickoff. At one point, the game was set to be played on Thursday night. The decision was made about two weeks ago to push it to Friday night.

The game lived up to the hype.

Whitehaven scored first on a Keveon Mullins TD catch, which was followed up by a TD catch and run by Lausanne ATH Jaylon Johnson on a screen pass.

The two Bluff City heavyweights would go back and forth the entire game on the field at Rhodes College.

Late in the 4th quarter, as Lausanne was driving with under a minute on the clock, Eric Gray fumbled in the red zone, leading to overtime.

Whitehaven was forced to kick a FG after Mullins dropped a TD pass on a jump-ball in the endzone.

"Write an article about that!" Lausanne OL/DL Gary Walton screamed after Gray scored the game-winning touchdown, which can be seen below.

My four main takeaways from Friday's game can also be seen below.