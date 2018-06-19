Chase Parham and Neal McCready do some housekeeping of storylines in the first part of the show and then speak with Rivals.com's Aaron Dickens, who covers Texas Tech for the network. They give early thoughts on the job status of Kliff Kingsbury and the opener between the Rebels and Raiders. Dickens also talks some baseball and Big 12 football. The latter part of the show gives an update on an infamous blue shirt and Neal's weird (?) social situation at a local workout establishment.