Chase Parham and Neal McCready host a guest-packed Thursday show, as Jeffrey Wright makes his weekly appearance and Chase Goodbread of NFL.com discusses the Draft prospects of AJ Brown, Greg Little and DK Metcalf. He also gave his restaurant choices during 20 hours in Oxford.

Note: There was an Internet outage in Oxford area, so things had to be recorded out of studio. Chase screwed up an audio setting, so there's a tunneling sound coming from some of the participants. Apologies.