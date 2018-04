With Neal away in Fayetteville on another campus visit, today's show is guest-heavy with visits from New Orleans sportswriter Larry Holder to talk Pelicans and Saints, PowerMizzou.com's Gabe DeArmond to spell out the evils of the NCAA and we close with a conversation with John McEachin of the Moonlight Grahams. In the opener, Chase and Neal talk baseball and RebelGrove.com content.