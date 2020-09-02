RebelGrove - Parham: John Rhys Plumlee has a goal despite QB competition momentum

Lane Kiffin wasn’t big on specifics Tuesday when asked about the quarterback competition that’s centered on Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee since the Egg Bowl — and really since Plumlee entered against California in week four.

"The quarterbacks both made some big plays and did some really big things,” Kiffin said about Sunday’s scrimmage. “I'm very pleased with their production. They need to take care of the ball a little bit better but I like where they're going with that.”

Kiffin hasn’t revealed much about where the competition stands as of this point, but multiple sources have indicated to RebelGrove.com that Corral is the current favorite and is in line for more first-team snaps as practices move toward the opener against Florida in 24 days. Sources believe both quarterbacks are aware of the sudden hierarchy.

That decides, for now, the most talked-about position race in the preseason but it opens up the question of what to do with Plumlee, who ran for more than 1,000 yards as a true freshman and garnered a good bit of national buzz in the offseason.

Media speculation often mentions some sort of slot or H-back role should Plumlee do more than quarterback, but Ole Miss is already searching for enough reps for Snoop Conner and wide receiver in this offense requires more technical expertise than can be learned in three weeks.

Plumlee’s skillset and the Rebels’ needs both align for a different position, a different side of the ball, in fact. Multiple SEC schools recruited Plumlee to play safety — including LSU, Auburn and Alabama — and Ole Miss has been decimated by COVID-19 protocols and lack of depth in the defensive backfield. It’s the one area personnel-wise that Kiffin was open about on Tuesday.

“That’s the world we’re in now,” Kiffin said. “You don’t have a lot of depth, and now you have these issues. Marc Britt’s a true freshman, just got here, barely any practices, was doing good on offense and we got hit so bad in a 48-hour period that we brought him in, talked to him and the next day he started at safety. That’s where you’re at. It’s pretty crazy.”

Britt has transitioned well, and Plumlee is that type of athlete. The opportunity is there to switch over, guarantee a lot of snaps and help shore up a weak spot for the Rebels. Kiffin is aware of the past interest in Plumlee at that spot.

However, as of now, that doesn’t seem to be the situation for Plumlee. Plumlee has always wanted to play quarterback. That remains the case. It’s why he came to Ole Miss. Were it about the defensive backfield, frankly, Plumlee would have chosen somewhere else to play college football.

In this Ole Miss fanbase world of picking sides between Corral and Plumlee — a message board trope that’s become exhausting — I give Plumlee credit for the perseverance in sticking to his goals.

The goal is to continue to compete for the job. The goal is to lead his team from the quarterback position. He wants see it through. Not everyone has to understand or agree with it, but it’s his life and he will either experience the successful spoils like last season or deal with a lack of playing time should the current momentum continue.

Plumlee is a dynamic athlete, but he’s also a resolute human being. At some point he may decide to try out another position full-time, but for now he’s staying the course and likely finds some comfort in the day-to-day pursuit of his determined goals.

It’s enviable. It’s also life, and Plumlee is in charge of his, same as Kiffin and Jeff Lebby are in charge of the quarterback decision and the Ole Miss offense. All three appear to be doing what they see as right at this time.

Time will decide if the current courses will remain or change.