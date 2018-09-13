Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-13 15:48:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Previewing a big weekend for both hoops and football recruiting at Ole Miss

Xkalfcn4xkypibq5zblm
Five-star 2020 West Va. F Jaemyn Brakefield is among the group of official visitors this weekend.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Russell Johnson • RebelGrove.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Analyst

OXFORD | Ole Miss faces their toughest test on the football field on Saturday night. At roughly 6pm local time, two teams will take the field. One is the No. 1 team in the country, and the defendin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}