Ole Miss continued its rebuild of its men's basketball roster Thursday, landing a commitment from 6-foot-2 guard Franco Miller Jr.

Miller chose Ole Miss over Oklahoma, Minnesota and Oregon, among others, during a ceremony in his native Freeport, Bahamas, on Thursday.

Miller spent last season at Crestwood Preparatory College in Toronto. He will enroll at Ole Miss this summer with a full slate of eligibility. He's expected to push for playing time immediately in new coach Kermit Davis' backcourt.

Miller is the fifth member of Ole Miss' 2018 recruiting class, joining forwards Blake Hinson, K.J. Buffen, Brian Halums and Zach Naylor.

Per sources, Ole Miss could still sign as many as three additional players in the 2018 class. The Rebels recently entertained center Carlos Curry Jr. Curry is expected to choose Ole Miss, Florida State or Buffalo.