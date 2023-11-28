OXFORD — For at least one night, Ole Miss’ quest for a third scorer was successful.

Jaemyn Brakefield, who had averaged just 5 points per game through Ole Miss’ first five games of the season, was dynamic on the offensive end Tuesday night, helping lead the Rebels to a 72-52 win over North Carolina State in the ACC-SEC Challenge. Brakefield finished with a career-high 25 points, adding eight rebounds.

Ole Miss improved to 6-0. North Carolina State fell to 4-2.

Brakefield got going early, scoring 13 points as the Rebels built a 35-27 halftime lead. Then in the second half, Brakefield led an early scoring explosion that essentially put the game away.

“(Brakefield) was outstanding tonight,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. “To me, it’s not the 25 points. It’s how aggressive he was. It’s getting to the free throw line. He was locked in all week at practice. He played like I think he should. My expectations for this guy are ridiculously high.”

Brakefield played with visible energy Tuesday.

“A lot of my teammates and the coaching staff gave me confidence,” Brakefield said. “I had a lot of real, one-on-one conversations, man-to-man, knowing what I need to bring to the table. My teammates held me accountable this week and I appreciate them.”

Brakefield made eight of 12 shots from the floor, including 2-for-4 from the 3-point line. He was 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

“I’m super proud of that guy,” Beard said. “Obviously, the season is still young but he wasn’t playing at the level he can play early. There’s no panic in the organization. It’s what he puts in every day. The confidence comes from hours in the gym. You go in in the morning, the ball’s bouncing, it’s Brake. You go in late at night, the ball’s bouncing, it’s Brake. No one cares more than Brake.

“In life, you can either be a victim or you can chest-out, head-up, let’s go. …When Brakefield gets aggressive, our team is much better."