Rebels enjoy bonanza of good news Tuesday
OXFORD — For at least one night, Ole Miss’ quest for a third scorer was successful.
Jaemyn Brakefield, who had averaged just 5 points per game through Ole Miss’ first five games of the season, was dynamic on the offensive end Tuesday night, helping lead the Rebels to a 72-52 win over North Carolina State in the ACC-SEC Challenge. Brakefield finished with a career-high 25 points, adding eight rebounds.
Ole Miss improved to 6-0. North Carolina State fell to 4-2.
Brakefield got going early, scoring 13 points as the Rebels built a 35-27 halftime lead. Then in the second half, Brakefield led an early scoring explosion that essentially put the game away.
“(Brakefield) was outstanding tonight,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. “To me, it’s not the 25 points. It’s how aggressive he was. It’s getting to the free throw line. He was locked in all week at practice. He played like I think he should. My expectations for this guy are ridiculously high.”
Brakefield played with visible energy Tuesday.
“A lot of my teammates and the coaching staff gave me confidence,” Brakefield said. “I had a lot of real, one-on-one conversations, man-to-man, knowing what I need to bring to the table. My teammates held me accountable this week and I appreciate them.”
Brakefield made eight of 12 shots from the floor, including 2-for-4 from the 3-point line. He was 7-for-7 from the free throw line.
“I’m super proud of that guy,” Beard said. “Obviously, the season is still young but he wasn’t playing at the level he can play early. There’s no panic in the organization. It’s what he puts in every day. The confidence comes from hours in the gym. You go in in the morning, the ball’s bouncing, it’s Brake. You go in late at night, the ball’s bouncing, it’s Brake. No one cares more than Brake.
“In life, you can either be a victim or you can chest-out, head-up, let’s go. …When Brakefield gets aggressive, our team is much better."
Ole Miss had a remarkably balanced offensive attack Tuesday. Allen Flanigan scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jaylen Murray and Matthew Murrell added 12 points apiece. Murrell added four steals.
Ole Miss shot 40.7 percent from the floor, 35 percent from the 3-point line and 85 percent from the free throw line. The Rebels committed just seven turnovers while forcing 13. Ole Miss scored 13 points off turnovers, while the Wolfpack managed just four. North Carolina State won the rebounding battle, 43-39.
Ben Middlebrooks led North Carolina State with 13 points off the bench. Casey Morsell added 12. The Wolfpack shot just 31.8 percent from the floor and 12 percent from the 3-point line.
“To hold that opponent, a well-coached, good team, to 30 percent shooting, to me, that was the game,” Beard said. “We played great defense tonight.”
Further, the Rebels’ good night was enhanced by positive news from the NCAA. Forward/center Moussa Cisse, who transferred to Ole Miss from Oklahoma State after originally starting his career at Memphis, was cleared to begin playing for the Rebels about an hour before tipoff, Beard said. Cisse, a 7-footer, warmed up and was on the bench in uniform Tuesday, though he did not play against the Wolfpack.
“Moussa is a talented player,” Beard said. “I don’t think his height defines him. He’s an athlete. He was the defensive player of the year in the Big 12. He’s a talented guy. …He’s a basketball player and he can do a lot of things on the court other than the things you think of when you think of Moussa. …He’s going to make our team better.”
Guard Brandon Murray, who has also appealed to the NCAA for immediate eligibility after transferring to Ole Miss from Georgetown, was on the Rebels’ bench but not dressed. Murray began his college career at LSU. Beard said Murray is still going through the NCAA process.
Ole Miss plays host to Memphis Saturday at 1 p.m.