Rebels erase any regional doubts with SEC Tournament win over Auburn

Ole Miss didn’t want to sweat announcements on Sunday and Monday.

The Rebels didn’t want to wait 10 days to play again.

Doug Nikhazy, Hayden Dunhurst and Co. made sure neither of those eventualities came to fruition.

Fifth-seeded Ole Miss held off 12th-seeded Auburn in the nightcap of the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament Tuesday night at The Hoover Met, 7-4.

"It's a good feeling when you run (Nikhazy) out there," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. "I think everybody's used to that, especially at Ole Miss. It makes a lot easier on Day One when you have somebody like Doug running out there."

With the win, Ole Miss earned a spot in the double elimination portion of the tournament, which begins Wednesday. The Rebels (39-17) will face Vanderbilt (39-13) in the final game Wednesday. The tournament is double-elimination until Saturday’s semifinals.

Ole Miss now has 19 SEC wins. If there was any doubt about the Rebels’ hosting possibilities, they eliminated it on Tuesday night.

"I'm so excited," Nikhazy said. "We've got one of the best environments in the country and I'm so happy for our fans. We're going to put together a really good weekend, I'm sure, in Oxford."

Auburn’s season ended Tuesday. The Tigers finished with a 25-27 mark.

Nikhazy, working on four days’ rest, was terrific for Ole Miss. After giving up a leadoff home run to Ryan Bliss, Nikhazy retired 14 Auburn hitters in a row before walking Nate LaRue with two outs in the fifth inning. The Tigers added scratched out a run in the fifth on Garrett Farquhar’s RBI-single, but Nikhazy (9-2) dominated the them all night.

"(Bliss) is a really good hitter and a guy we circled in the lineup, so when he put a good swing on a pitch like that, it gets you locked in for the rest of your outing and gets you really locked in," Nikhazy said. "When we get down the stretch with this team, with the things that we've been through, you look back at it and think, 'Nothing can beat us now.' Especially here in Hoover, we love this place and we play really well here. This team's been through a lot and we start playing with a lot more confidence when you have a lot of chips on your shoulder."

Using a devastating breaking ball and consistent command, the efficient Nikhazy allowed just two runs and four hits in six innings of work, walking one while striking out seven.

"I felt fantastic and I think the conversation that me and Coach B had was we were going to go if I felt good," Nikhazy said. "It was a great situation where I came out and I felt every single day this week. I really wanted the ball today and I was happy that Coach B gave me the opportunity. ...It was very fluid and worked out very well."