RebelGrove - Rebels give Williams first Power-5 offer

Crystal Springs (Miss.) inside linebacker Trevion Williams has been a key contributor on the field for the last two seasons, but he had yet to receive a Power 5 offer.

That changed Monday afternoon when Ole Miss wide receivers coach Derrick Nix called Williams to deliver the good news.

"He called me on FaceTime and told me I had an offer," Williams said. "He was walking me around the facility, showing me the IPF, the weight room, and the locker room and all that."

The 2022 product had a big-time sophomore year at Crystal Springs High School, making 77 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception.

"The Rebels are recruiting me as an outside linebacker and rush end," Williams said. "I don't really prefer one or the other. I will play whatever they want me to."

Mississippi State was quick to follow the Rebels, submitting an offer this week as well. And Virginia Tech is keeping in touch, too. South Alabama was the first to offer Williams and Memphis was shortly after the Jaguars.