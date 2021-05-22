Rebels head to Hoover with host site locked up

Ole Miss didn’t do anything to pad its resume in the final regular season game, but Mike Bianco is confident in the Rebels complete body of work over 55 games.

Georgia routed Ole Miss, 13-2, on Saturday, but the Rebels took two of three and are a lock to host an NCAA Regional in Oxford next weekend. Ole Miss finishes the regular season 38-17 overall and 18-12 in the SEC. Every SEC team with that record or better has hosted a regional during the 64-team NCAA Tournament era.

Ole Miss is the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament and plays No. 12 seed Auburn Tuesday in the final game of the day in Hoover, Alabama. That contest is single elimination. Should Ole Miss win, the Rebels would enter the double elimination portion of the bracket and play No. 4 seed Vanderbilt in the final game on Wednesday.

“Postseason is obviously a really important time,” Bianco said. “Obviously we have some players who have never partook in this and we have players who have been part of success in postseason. It’s a new season and the third season. The difference in this besides the obvious where if you don’t win, at some point your season is over, that’s where the fans mentions.

“To us, the difference is even right now, you don’t know who you play or what time. It’s like that through the postseason. In a regional you won’t know past the first game who you play. IT’s a different feel and tests the teams to be where their feet are. This team has done that all year, so hopefully they do that here.”

The Rebels have the No. 14 RPI nationally and are seemingly locked into one of the No. 9-No. 16 national seed positions, barring a very deep run at the SEC Tournament. Twenty total league wins is usually the baseline for top-eight seed consideration in the SEC, but it’s not in a vacuum.

With at least four other league teams (Arkansas, Vanderbilt, MSU, Tennessee) also in the running for one of those coveted spots that would keep a team at home in the super regional round, the path for Ole Miss would require help as well as more wins.

Bianco hopes there’s extra weight put on the SEC Tournament.

"I’m not one of the 10 committee members and personally I’m biased toward our resume,” Bianco said. “But when you talk about 18 wins in the No. 1 conference and look at who we’ve beaten and where we’ve beaten them, RPI, all those things for selecting host sites and national seeds, so many of them out of this conference, maybe that’s decided next week. Maybe it comes down to how you perform in Hoover.”

The 16 host sites for regionals will be announced on May 30. The entire field and the seeds will be announced on May 31.