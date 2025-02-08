Rebels mount dramatic comeback, steal win at LSU

All but left for dead, No. 25 Ole Miss rallied furiously in the final minutes Saturday, wrenching victory from the grip of defeat to beat LSU, 72-70, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Dre Davis’ tip-in of a Sean Pedulla layup attempt in the final second gave Ole Miss the win. Officials called offensive interference on the floor, but upon review, the basket counted, giving the Rebels a huge win.

Officials put 0.1 back on the clock after Davis’ tip-in, but there was nothing LSU could do at that point. An attempt to draw a foul on the baseline failed, preserving Ole Miss’ late theft.

“We were just trying to get a shot on the rim,” Davis said. “It worked out our way.

“We just kept fighting. We’re some dogs. We’re always underrated, but at the end of the day, we’re gritty and play hard.”

LSU led by 11 with 3:15 left. The Rebels clawed back, however, playing tight defense and getting free throws from Matthew Murrell, Jaemyn Brakefield and Pedulla to pull to within 70-67 with 1:29 left.

Brakefield’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds left tied the game at 70-70 and LSU was whistled for an offensive foul on its next possession, setting up Davis’ heroics.

“We just tried to end every possession with a defensive rebound,” Davis said. “Come tournament time and SEC Tournament, we’re going to have to pull games out like this.”

Ole Miss improved to 18-6 overall and 7-4 in the Southeastern Conference. LSU fell to 12-11 and 1-9.

Davis led Ole Miss with 22 points and seven rebounds. Pedulla added 17 points and four rebounds. Murrell had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Cam Carter led LSU with 16 points. Daimion Collins had 15 points and Jordan Sears had 13.

Ole Miss once again protected the basketball, committing just five turnovers. That allowed the Rebels to ultimately overcome shooting just 38 percent from the floor and 26 percent from the 3-point line. LSU out-rebounded Ole Miss, 40-39, and won second-chance points, bench points and points in the paint. Ole Miss, despite leading less than five minutes Saturday, simply found a way to win.

Ole Miss returns to action Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at South Carolina.