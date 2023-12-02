OXFORD — A colleague texted me during the second half of Ole Miss’ clash with Memphis Saturday afternoon.

“Chris Beard: Elite hire,” he wrote.

That was before Ole Miss finished a comeback to claim an 80-77 win over Penny Hardaway’s Tigers in front of a raucous crowd at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion.

Ole Miss, now 7-0, trailed by 11 early in the second half. Allen Flanigan, the Rebels’ most reliable scorer so far this season, had three fouls and was relegated to the bench.

The Rebels didn’t panic or let Memphis (5-2) knock them out. Instead, Ole Miss chipped away and eventually erased the Tigers’ advantage.

Jaylen Murray’s layup with 17.5 seconds remaining gave Ole Miss a 79-77 lead. Jahvon Quinerly’s shot on Memphis’ ensuing possession missed. Jaemyn Brakefield, who had struggled all day offensively after scoring 25 points earlier in the week in a win over North Carolina State, grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 6.6 seconds to play.

Brakefield missed the first throw but made the second, and the Rebels’ final defensive possession was perfect, forcing a wild 3-point attempt from Quinerly that was nowhere close to hitting iron.

Murray had a team-high 22 points and nine assists, compared to just one turnover, playing all but 21 seconds Saturday.

“They told me that if I’m the better guard, my team is going to win,” Murray said.

As for the final stops, Murray said, “That was really the only way we were going to win. We weren’t going to win going back and forth. At some point, we had to get over the hump and get a stop and come down and score and then get a stop again. That’s something we work on a lot in practice.”