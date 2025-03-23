RGTV: Jaemyn Brakefield talks Iowa State win, season turning point, more

MILWAUKEE -- Jaemyn Brakefield played a huge role in putting this Ole Miss team together last spring.
He was often in on recruiting visits, hosting incoming players and jumping on recruiting Zoom calls.
On Sunday, all of that work paid off, as Brakefield came off the Rebels' bench to score 19 points, grab two rebounds and record two steals in Ole Miss' 91-78 win over Iowa State, a win that sent the Rebels to the Sweet 16 for the second time in program history.
After the game, RebelGrove.com caught Brakefield in the winning locker room at Fiserv Forum and discussed Sunday, what this NCAA Tournament run has meant to him and more.
RebelGrove.com's coverage of the NCAA Tournament is presented by The Clearwater Group. Based in Jackson, The Clearwater Group is a full-service public affairs consulting firm operating in multiple states across the Southeast and beyond. They specialize in lobbying, strategic communications, grassroots advocacy, and, and providing expert guidance for business who are trying to navigate the political landscape.
They represent a wide range of clients - from small family-owned businesses to Fortune 100 companies. Their clients cover every facet of the economy from energy, finance and healthcare to gaming, environmental issues, telecommunications and the public sector.
Along with their regional partners they are dedicated to providing exceptional service and results-driven strategies. They help their clients navigate the every-changing landscape of government and public affairs.