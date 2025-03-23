RGTV: Jaemyn Brakefield talks Iowa State win, season turning point, more

MILWAUKEE -- Jaemyn Brakefield played a huge role in putting this Ole Miss team together last spring.

He was often in on recruiting visits, hosting incoming players and jumping on recruiting Zoom calls.

On Sunday, all of that work paid off, as Brakefield came off the Rebels' bench to score 19 points, grab two rebounds and record two steals in Ole Miss' 91-78 win over Iowa State, a win that sent the Rebels to the Sweet 16 for the second time in program history.

After the game, RebelGrove.com caught Brakefield in the winning locker room at Fiserv Forum and discussed Sunday, what this NCAA Tournament run has meant to him and more.