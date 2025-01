JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The season didn't quite end like they wanted, but Jordan Watkins and Jaxson Dart made themselves one final Ole Miss memory together Thursday in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium.

Dart passed for 404 yards and four touchdowns and Watkins caught seven passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in No. 16 Ole Miss' 52-20 win over Duke.

Afterwards, the teammates and friends discussed Thursday's game, the legacy they're leaving at Ole Miss and more.