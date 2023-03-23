OXFORD — Spencer Sanders has been a starting college quarterback since 2019.

The former All-Big 12 quarterback started 42 games over four seasons at Oklahoma State, passing for 9,553 yards and 67 touchdowns.

Yet there he was early Thursday afternoon, answering questions about “if” he’s Ole Miss’ quarterback and his thoughts on the quarterback competition he’s entered into in Oxford.

“I catch myself frustrated and down at times, leaving the situation I was in, but it’s life,” Sanders said following Ole Miss’ second practice of the spring. “You always have to open up to new opportunities. You can’t hold yourself in the past. God has a purpose. God has a plan for everything.”

Sanders entered the transfer portal this past December, just days after the Cowboys’ Bedlam game against arch-rival Oklahoma.

“It was very difficult,” Sanders said Tuesday. “I was there for five years. I have respect for the university. I love the university. I didn’t have a problem, just some things went sideways and you have to step away. So I’d rather not discuss it to the media.”

Sanders chose Ole Miss, despite the presence of returning starter Jaxson Dart. Ole Miss also added former five-star prospect and LSU backup Walker Howard in the transfer portal, making for a stiff competition this spring, one that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said earlier in the week will likely go into the fall.

“It’s a good battle,” Sanders said. “Dart is a talented quarterback. Obviously, so is Walker Howard. We probably have the most stacked quarterback room across the country. Really, at the end of the day, it’s only going to make each other better. We all love each other up there. We have a heck of a relationship. So it’s good.

“I’ve never ran from competition and opportunity. I feel like there’s a lot of opportunity here. Kiffin is a smart coach. Coach (Charlie) Weis (Jr.) is a very smart offensive coordinator. We have a good team here, good players, so I’m just excited. …It’s just exciting to see what’s next.”

Sanders is still working his back from a shoulder injury suffered last season at Oklahoma State. He said Thursday he’s :getting there. I’m getting to 100 (percent). I wouldn’t say I’m there, but I’m slowly creeping up to it.”

Sanders said Dart has an advantage in the competition, having been in the Ole Miss offense for a year.

“He knows the ins and outs but really, it’s just spring ball,” Sanders said. “It’s 0-0. There’s no history when it comes to spring ball.

“We’re quarterbacks. We have to adapt. We have to learn the playbook. That’s our job. I’m getting there. I wouldn’t say I’m there. It’s only the second day of practice but I’m always confident in myself. My money’s on me every time. I just have have that confidence and hold myself to high standards. I will get there. …Little steps take care of the big steps.”

During his career in Stillwater, Sanders rushed for 2,592 yards and 18 touchdowns. However, he said his focus at Ole Miss is winning games with his arm and in the passing game.

“I can do a lot with my legs outside of the pocket extending plays but my main focus is staying in the pocket, move the ball down the field and throw touchdowns.,” Sanders said. “My feet are just there for emergencies but if they do call a quarterback-designed run, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”