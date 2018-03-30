Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-30 15:11:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas DT discusses decision to commit to Ole Miss over Texas A&M, others

Dhfeq9arwzmuoqjv3pnk
Murray competed in the Rivals Three Stripe Camp in Texas earlier this month.
Nick Lucero
Russell Johnson • RebelGrove.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Analyst

Relationships are always said to be a key in recruiting. In the recruitment of three-star Hirschi (Tex.) three-star DT Lloyd Murray, the relationships have been growing for quite some time, and on Friday afternoon, Murray pulled the trigger on a commitment to Ole Miss.

Murray chose Ole Miss over other offers from Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Michigan, among several others. He currently holds a total of 23 offers.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}