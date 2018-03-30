Relationships are always said to be a key in recruiting. In the recruitment of three-star Hirschi (Tex.) three-star DT Lloyd Murray, the relationships have been growing for quite some time, and on Friday afternoon, Murray pulled the trigger on a commitment to Ole Miss.
Murray chose Ole Miss over other offers from Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Michigan, among several others. He currently holds a total of 23 offers.
