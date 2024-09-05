in other news
What he said, what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net
A look at what Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe what he meant -- during his weekly Monday press conference
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Rebs turn attention to MTSU
Monday notes: Juice Wells, Walter Nolen happy to be part of Ole Miss program
McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management
10 Thoughts: Furman wrap-up, ranking the SEC, Middle Tennessee, NFL predictions, Burton Webb, links and more
Ole Miss snaps counts: Furman
Who played and how much in Ole Miss' blowout win over Furman.
RGTV: Lane Kiffin discusses Rebels' win over Furman
RGTV: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Saturday following the Rebels' rout of Furman
Thanks to USC's win over LSU in Las Vegas, Greg Jones jumped out to an early lead in his battle with Caroline McCready.
They're back for another week of picks this week as Week 2 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market, commences.
Standings
Greg Jones: 5-5
Caroline McCready: 4-6
Games this week:
Texas -6.5 at Michigan
Arkansas +9 at Oklahoma State
California +12.5 at Auburn
South Carolina +9 at Kentucky
Middle Tennessee +40.5 at Ole Miss
South Florida +31 at Alabama
Buffalo +35 at Missouri
Tennessee -7.5 at North Carolina State
Houston +27 at Oklahoma
Mississippi State +4.5 at Arizona