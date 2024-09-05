Advertisement

Published Sep 5, 2024
The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 2
Default Avatar
Neal McCready  •  RebelGrove
Publisher

Thanks to USC's win over LSU in Las Vegas, Greg Jones jumped out to an early lead in his battle with Caroline McCready.

They're back for another week of picks this week as Week 2 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market, commences.

Standings

Greg Jones: 5-5

Caroline McCready: 4-6

Games this week:

Texas -6.5 at Michigan

Arkansas +9 at Oklahoma State

California +12.5 at Auburn

South Carolina +9 at Kentucky

Middle Tennessee +40.5 at Ole Miss

South Florida +31 at Alabama

Buffalo +35 at Missouri

Tennessee -7.5 at North Carolina State

Houston +27 at Oklahoma

Mississippi State +4.5 at Arizona

