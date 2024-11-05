Advertisement

McCready: Rebels rout Razorbacks, set up chance at vindication

McCready: Rebels rout Razorbacks, set up chance at vindication

No. 19 Ole Miss destroyed Arkansas Saturday, setting up a showdown next week against Georgia.

 Neal McCready
Final thoughts as Ole Miss meets Razorbacks in Fayetteville

Final thoughts as Ole Miss meets Razorbacks in Fayetteville

Two major keys, injury report, weather and a few other musings on this Saturday morning.

 Chase Parham
Saturday Set-up, presented by Comer Heating and Air/Southern AC & Heating

Saturday Set-up, presented by Comer Heating and Air/Southern AC & Heating

Saturday Set-up: Everything you need to know for today's showdown between No. 19 Ole Miss and Arkansas

 Neal McCready
Pete's Pigskin Preview, pres. by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors: Arkansas

Pete's Pigskin Preview, pres. by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors: Arkansas

It's time for Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors.

 Caroline McCready
The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's Meat Market: Week 10

The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, pres. by LB's Meat Market: Week 10

It's time for Week 10 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market. 

 Caroline McCready

Neal McCready
 Neal McCready
Chase Parham
 Chase Parham
Published Nov 5, 2024
RGTV: Ole Miss opens season with 30-point win over Long Island
Neal McCready  •  RebelGrove
Ole Miss opened its men's basketball season Monday night with a 90-60 win over Long Island.

I recapped the 24th-ranked Rebels' crushing of the Sharks on Monday night.

Below are highlights from the game, as well as the post-game press conferences involving Ole Miss guard JuJu Murray and Rebels coach Chris Beard.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Ole Miss
