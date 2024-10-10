Advertisement

Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Pounds ready for rivalry

Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Pounds ready for rivalry

Tuesday Report: Pounds embracing LSU rivalry, John Saunders Jr., Yam Banks, praise from Kelly, LSU injury update

 • Neal McCready
What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

What Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant during Monday's press conference.

 • Neal McCready
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Time for a showdown

Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Time for a showdown

Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Offense without Harris, Ivey focused on now, two Rebels honored

 • Neal McCready
Ole Miss Snap Count Analysis: South Carolina

Ole Miss Snap Count Analysis: South Carolina

Who played, how much and what were the key stats in Saturday's win over Carolina?

 • Chase Parham
McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

10 Thoughts: Ole Miss answers after a difficult week, TJ Dottery, SEC chaos, Sean Pedulla, MLB, NBA and more

 • Neal McCready

Published Oct 10, 2024
The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 7
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

It's time for Week 7 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

After a strong Week 6, Greg Jones and Caroline McCready are back with another huge weekend of games.

Standings

Last Week:

Greg Jones: 5-1

Caroline McCready: 5-1

Overall:

Greg Jones: 33-27

Caroline McCready: 30-30

Games this week:

South Carolina +21.5 at Alabama

Missouri -27.5 at Massachusetts

Texas -14.5 vs. Oklahoma

Mississippi State +33.5 at Georgia

Florida +15.5 at Tennessee

Ohio State -4.5 at Oregon

Ole Miss -2.5 at LSU

Vanderbilt +13 at Kentucky

olemiss
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
5 - 1
Overall Record
1 - 1
Conference Record
Upcoming
LSU
4 - 1
LSU
Mississippi
5 - 1
Mississippi
-3, O/U 62.5
Mississippi
5 - 1
Mississippi
Oklahoma
4 - 1
Oklahoma
-6.5
Finished
South Carolina
3
South Carolina
Mississippi
27
Arrow
Mississippi
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings