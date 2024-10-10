The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 7

in other news
Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Pounds ready for rivalry
Tuesday Report: Pounds embracing LSU rivalry, John Saunders Jr., Yam Banks, praise from Kelly, LSU injury update
What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net
What Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant during Monday's press conference.
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Time for a showdown
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Offense without Harris, Ivey focused on now, two Rebels honored
Ole Miss Snap Count Analysis: South Carolina
Who played, how much and what were the key stats in Saturday's win over Carolina?
McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management
10 Thoughts: Ole Miss answers after a difficult week, TJ Dottery, SEC chaos, Sean Pedulla, MLB, NBA and more
in other news
Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Pounds ready for rivalry
Tuesday Report: Pounds embracing LSU rivalry, John Saunders Jr., Yam Banks, praise from Kelly, LSU injury update
What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net
What Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant during Monday's press conference.
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Time for a showdown
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Offense without Harris, Ivey focused on now, two Rebels honored
It's time for Week 7 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
After a strong Week 6, Greg Jones and Caroline McCready are back with another huge weekend of games.
Standings
Last Week:
Greg Jones: 5-1
Caroline McCready: 5-1
Overall:
Greg Jones: 33-27
Caroline McCready: 30-30
Games this week:
South Carolina +21.5 at Alabama
Missouri -27.5 at Massachusetts
Texas -14.5 vs. Oklahoma
Mississippi State +33.5 at Georgia
Florida +15.5 at Tennessee
Ohio State -4.5 at Oregon
Ole Miss -2.5 at LSU
Vanderbilt +13 at Kentucky