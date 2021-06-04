The dead period is over. Who is visiting this weekend?
After more than 14 months, the NCAA dead period is finally over. Lane Kiffin and his staff, who were stripped of on-campus visits and in-person meetings last year due to COVID-19, can now welcome p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news