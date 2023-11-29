The Mailbag is presented by Art Hays of Sotheby’s International Realty. Are you thinking of making a move? Put the power of Sotheby's International Realty to work for you. As a licensed agent with Sotheby's International Realty and a supporter of all things Ole Miss, Art can help you buy or sell in your home town, or anywhere in the world, at no charge to you (seriously). Call and ask Art how. Call 612-805-5929 or email Art at Art Hays at arthur.hays@lakesmn.com.

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Rebaz: It is my understanding that both the Grove Collective and the Athletic Foundation have been grouped under one "management team". Can you explain that set up and what is the mission of the Athletic Foundation? I think the mission of GC is clear but I don't understand the role of the foundation. Aren't contributions to both tax deductible?

This isn't my area of expertise, but I'll give it a shot. Donations to the GC are not tax deductible. To the Foundation, they are. Donations to GC do not receive priority points for seating, parking, bowl game/away game etc., while donations to the OMAF do. The GC is a totally separate, non 501c3 organization completely outside of the athletics department and the OMAF. The OMAF raises all the money to build their capital projects and fund the department in ways outside of the department budget. The reason Ole Miss has had so much success, in my opinion, is they work together very well. It’s the same donors supporting both but they're not competing against one another. Everyone knows if Ole Miss doesn't have players, they don't win, and if they don't win, money is difficult to raise. So they work together. That's not the case everywhere.

From chattreb: I have been blessed and have traveled to north of 20 countries over 4 continents in my lifetime. On none of my travels have I ever run across a culture or a people who find joy in collectively ringing cowbell for 3 seconds much less 3 hours like we see in Starkville. FYI, I do not live in Mississippi and I can tell you the rest of the world thinks they are rude, annoying and it speaks a lot about the people ringing them. Now this is not a new issue and it has been discussed before and there have been rules by the SEC office that they completely ignore. My question is why is this still allowed? I have heard the tradition BS (traditions can and sometimes need to end). Your thoughts?

First, I'm jealous of the travel. I've never left this continent and likely won't. As for the cowbells, I don't understand how the league allows it, but they do. They godfathered them in and they're here to stay. They're a ridiculous competitive advantage, but I don't know how it's justified, just that it is.

From HoustonRebs92: There is always going to be players who leave to enter the portal, do you anticipate any big contributors to end up in the portal?

I assume you mean from Ole Miss. I really don't, but look, the portal is insane and no one is immune. All it takes is one big offer to change something, and everyone is tampering.

From North Tampa Rebel: Assuming you have done Disney with the fam, what are your favorite parks, rides and in park foods?

I have only been to Disney for one day as an adult. The girls were very little. For perspective, it was the day of the Virginia Tech shooting. We did all the princess stuff. We only did Magic Kingdom. It was fun. The girls had a great day, but that's all I remember from it, really. We just never really had time -- or made the time -- to do a Disney trip. We talked about it a few times, but the expense of it intimidated us and we ran out of time to find a week where we could all just disappear and do it right. This job, especially when I first got here and was trying to get established, didn't allow for a week -- or sometimes a day -- off. Then when the kids got older, there were obligations, whether it be basketball, dance, soccer or whatnot. It's something we talked about doing, but time got away. My brother, Ryan, goes routinely. I asked him for his recommendations. He ghosted me. Sorry I'm not more help.

From rcreb22: The conversation around responsible NIL spending is imperative to continued success. Obviously, Spencer Sanders has been a big topic. Regardless of the intentions, Ole Miss could’ve put that money towards a player that would contribute. So I pose these questions, any idea how much the Grove Collective has in annually renewing pledges? Is it more important to properly manage the one time contribution or the renewing contributions?

I've heard numbers, but I don't know and if I were the GC, that's information I wouldn't want out there. And yes, it's like a professional franchise. Being efficient is vitally important.

From FireFighterReb: Revenue sharing,, transfer portal, NIL, free agency every year, will anything, can anything, be done to balance the scales?

In short, no. Revenue sharing is coming, and when it does, it's going to be chaos. People are asking that these departments be run like businesses and share revenues with the players, ignoring that Title IX is the only reason the majority of teams on campuses exist. Only two sports produce revenues at most schools. It's all profoundly insane. I keep saying it's unsustainable only to see it sustained. So maybe I'm the one who is wrong.

From InsuranceRebel: When when you finally embrace being Scoops?

Never. And I'm someone who rarely uses the words like "never" and "always." I think those are big words. But to answer your question -- Never.

From olehosk: In terms of results, how do you believe the Lebby hire will work out for State in year 1 as well as a 3 year period?What will go well?What won't go well?What is your opinion on Lebby the person/coach?

There's no way to know how he will do without seeing what MSU does in the portal. That's the thing. They might rebuild quickly. They might not be able to afford to get the players necessary to do that. I think Jeff is a very good coach. I've never met him personally. The people I know who have love him.

From DBROTC: On Sunday morning, assume 3/4 CFP teams are Georgia, Michigan and the PAC 12 Championship Game winner. Now, also assume Florida State is 13-0 and Texas is 12-1. Who warrants the final spot in that scenario? In my opinion, Texas should be in considering their win at Alabama and that they would be a 1 loss BIG XII Champion. Personally, I am dreaming of Ole Miss vs Texas in the Cotton Bowl and how much of a zoo that would be.

I think it should be Texas, but I would bet they'd go with Florida State. And yes, Ole Miss and Texas in Dallas on Dec. 29 would be wild.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready Who needs a new family more between Rudy Ruetiger, Clark Griswold (In-Laws) or Kevin McCallister?

Kevin. His family LEFT HIM AT HOME on a flight to Paris. I mean, that's CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT. No decent mother would let that happen.

From FlaReb69: What did the tiny principality of Sealand do to draw your ire? (Context here, and here)

I really don't remember, but it wasn't those stories.

From ColonelBearShark: Maybe they have been more public this year, but it seems like there were more dismissals from the team than in the past. Do you think this was Kiffin being aggressive in keeping the team dynamic in check during the transfer portal era?

From BigDogSaint23: Longer tenure at their respective school - Lebby at State or Elko at A&M?

Elko, for sure. If Lebby does well, he'll move up fast. If he doesn't or if he fails spectacularly, they've shown they have no patience whatsoever.

From Levi275: What’s your Heisman ballot looking like? IMO I’d have #1 Bo Nix (who would have ever thought?), #2 Jayden Daniels, #3 Michael Penix, #4 Ollie Gordon #5 Tory Taylor (Iowa’s punter.. #5 is just a joke)

I'm probably going Daniels and then Nix. But I haven't decided completely. I might have some fun at No. 3.

From pockreb: Do you think that if Lebby was at Oklahoma and had never coached at OM that State would have even looked at him. Is this the ultimate little brother move?

Yes, his relationship with Salmon originated in Norman. I don't think this was a little brother move at all. Lebby is very well thought of in coaching circles.

From Kylethehoss: Do you feel like this is Alabamas’ year? Like a destiny type thing?

Sort of. Bama just wins. That said, I do think Georgia is better, maybe significantly better, and Saturday might just reveal that.

From SaltilloReb2: There has been a lot of discussion on recent pods that Kiffin and Lebby hate each other. Can you delve into that topic?

Hate might be too strong. Look, when Kiffin first got here, he wasn't exactly dialed in. Then Covid came and he was gone a lot. Lebby really picked up a lot of slack during that time. Lebby wanted credit for that and wasn't getting it, and he probably told too many people.

From coachnuke: If you had to pick the way Auburn lost in retrospect, would it still be a Alabama a**kicking or the last second TD, on fourth and 31?

No, I wanted the blowout. I think I turned it off when I realized it wasn't going to be a blowout because I really wanted a blowout.

From Saevio1337: What would it take for regulation on NIL? Are the money heavy schools actively working to block it (for their advantage)? Who other than government would have the power to make a change? Is it getting to a point that most schools are not going to be able to even afford 1 5 star high school kid? Wouldn't that be a similar Anti Trust violation as the G5 argument for playoffs?

They're hoping Congress intervenes. I'm skeptical. And yes, we're already there. I wonder what happens when fans of schools that really have no chance realize that they really have no chance. What happens at G5 schools when they get raided year over year? That said, ratings are sky high, attendance is high and there are no signs of real decline. Again, maybe I'm just wrong.

From -bHAMreb: 12 team playoff thought. Chase says you can’t root out the G5 due to legal issues. I say you take the top 12 period. No automatic bids. They can’t say anything about that. Plus, I’m telling you that eventually you are gonna have an SEC team at #12 and an acc or big 12 champ behind them. Imagine if Florida beats FSU and ends up 12 with FSU at 14 as ACC champ. I know Arkansas isn’t gonna be any good next year but imagine they beat OSU in Stillwater and the hogs finish 12 and OSU finishes 13 as big 12 champ. You can avoid all of that by just taking the top 12 ranked teams. Thoughts?

I agree completely.

From robert90: What is your guess on what position Perkins ends up at? He is fascinating to me because of the combination of his athleticism and his light weight. He looks to weigh what a big corner or safety does right now (200ish lbs.). He is obviously not a DB. If he adds 30 lbs., where does he end up? He does not seem to be a middle linebacker type. Does he become an outside linebacker that can rush and drop in coverage; a hybrid safety in the box; or a defensive end? Would be curious what Siskey's thoughts are on this as well. Thanks in advance.

I think he's going to be an outside linebacker/strong safety/nickel/rover sort of guy, but clearly he's adjusting to the mental load required to excel at the college level. It's just a massive jump.

From MarkVols: Is Alabama vs Georgia Saturday for the national title (unless of course they rematch in playoff)?

I think so, unless Alabama wins and they both get left out.

From OrangeBeachReb: Over the years, you’ve given your thoughts in this column on the future of journalism. Assuming you never thought A.I. would be a potential disruptor five years ago. 1) What are your thoughts in general regarding the future of journalism, 2) How could the most respected and, at one time, iconic sports news outlet (SI) have navigated the changing business so wrong that it’s basically a clickbait site with a swimsuit issue with men in bikinis? The book on the rise and fall of SI should be fascinating.

1. I'm not sure. The journalism I grew up with is dead. People don't read as much and everything is opinion-based now. Local journalism has been all but phased out. 2. The people making those decisions are corporate wonks who don't understand their base and only think about DEI and PC and all of that. I agree with you about that book. It would be fascinating but it would be difficult to find. No major publisher would touch it.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready As it looks like Auburns long-time luck may have run out, which will haunt Hugh Freeze more? 4th and 25 at Ole Miss or 4th and 31 at Auburn? I know it took me a very long time to get over 4th and 25 and I was neither a coach nor a player…