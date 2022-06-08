The Peyton Chatagnier Show, presented by The Rogue: Episode 10

Chatagnier joins RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready to discuss Ole Miss' 3-0 showing at the Coral Gables Regional and to look ahead to this weekend's NCAA Super Regional against Southern Miss in Hattiesburg.

Fresh off of a All-Regional performance in Coral Gables, Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier is back for Episode 10 of The Peyton Chatagnier Show, presented by The Rogue.

