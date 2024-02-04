Jhase Thomas grew up in Louisiana, but he has some roots, via family, in Mississippi.

Ole Miss is trying to strengthen those roots, and the Rebels made that clear on Saturday when the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Destrehan, La., athlete took an unofficial visit to Oxford.

“The visit was really great,” Thomas said Sunday. “I’m glad I got to experience the new facilities and the new coaches.”

Thomas is the son of former Ole Miss and NFL standout cornerback Fred Thomas.

“I grew up just a football fan in general,” Thomas said. “Ole Miss is my dad’s alma mater, so I’ve always heard Ole Miss from him my whole life, so that’s been in my ear.

“Ole Miss wants the last name Thomas back in Mississippi. They want it back at Ole Miss. They really, really want me to get there. (Ole Miss defensive coordinator) Coach Pete (Golding) and Coach (Lane) Kiffin show a lot of love. They make the recruiting process very easy for me. They want me to call the place home and it kind of is.”

Thomas has offers from Ole Miss, Houston, Arkansas, ULM, Arkansas State, Tulane, UCF and Troy. He’s hoping to take visits this spring to LSU, Texas and possibly Oregon.

“I’ve been talking to my parents about settling down and committing on my birthday, July 13,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he is “searching for basically a great coaching staff that plays a role as if they’re my family. I’m looking for mentors on the field and off the field.”

Thomas’ future at the college level is likely on the defensive end of the field.

“I describe my game as very physical and a ball hawk,” Thomas said. “I think I get the ball in my hands more than offensive guys.”