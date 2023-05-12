There’s no way to yet know if Friday was the low point, but it certainly seemed like it at Swayze Field.

Auburn swept Ole Miss in a doubleheader, handing the Rebels a 16-4 eight-inning run-rule loss in game one and a methodical 8-2 defeat in the nightcap.

Since Ole Miss led by a run in the first game, the Rebels were outscored on the day, 24-5.

“I don’t know how to assess that, just bad,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “Don’t give ourselves a chance and we’re not that bad. That’s the sad part about it.”

The Rebels are 25-25 overall and 6-20 in the SEC. Ole Miss is one loss from its first SEC season with single-digit wins since going 7-23 in 1997. That was also the last time the Rebels didn’t win 30 overall games in a season.

With Missouri’s win over Georgia on Friday, Ole Miss falls 2.5 games behind the Tigers for the final SEC Tournament berth with four games remaining.

Auburn (29-19-1, 13-13) hadn’t won a game at Swayze Field since 2012. Ole Miss swept the Tigers in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021. The Rebels are 8-21 since the start of last season in home SEC games.

Neither Ole Miss starter on Friday made it through the third inning. Xavier Rivas allowed six runs on seven hits in 2.1 innings, and JT Quinn left the game after three runs, two earned, in 2.2 innings. He walked four and hit a batter in the third inning, leading to two AU runs on no hits.

“You look at the first game and Rivas, too many bad counts," Bianco said. "Too many base runners. Then the second game I thought Quinn looked really good in the first inning. (Auburn) made him work coming off a really good game one, but he was able to get through the first and make some really good pitches. Then we just don’t do anything for him, defensively.”

In game one, Auburn had 17 hits and scored four runs in three different innings. Ole Miss had 11 hits but was 7-for-29 with runners on and 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Auburn hit .474 and .583 in those situations.

Anthony Calarco had three hits in game one, his first action since missing four games with an oblique injury. Will Furniss and John Kramer had two hits in that game.

Tommy Vail dominated the Ole Miss lineup in game two, allowing two hits and one run in eight innings and 107 pitches. The senior left-hander has given up only four earned runs in his last 28 innings over five starts.

Ole Miss has used 10 total pitchers in the series, while Auburn has used five going into Saturday’s 2 p.m. finale. Mitch Murrell, who recently missed time with a forearm issue, was available on Friday.