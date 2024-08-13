Tuesday report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Amos expecting big things
Monday’s and Tuesday’s practice reports are presented by Souther Q-Sauce. Ole Miss grads Hunter and Mimi Simpson formed Southern Q-Sauce craft barbecue sauce. Southern Q-Sauce is crafted by hand in small batches to capture that tangy, sweet and smoky taste with just enough heat. The original recipe features the Deep South flavors of apple cider vinegar, sweet brown sugar, tomato and hickory. It’s a blend of Tennessee, Mississippi and the Carolinas with a sweet, smoky finish.
Southern Q-Sauce also has a variety of rubs — from Ole Faithful, which is an all-purpose rub, to Ole Smokey, Honey Pecan, The Clucker and The Longhorn. Whether you’re a professional pit-master or an occasional backyard chef, Southern Q-Sauce has the sauces and rubs to have your friends and family coming back for more.
Check it our for yourself. Go to www.SouthernQSauce.com and use the discount code REBELGROVE for 15 percent off your order.
OXFORD — Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos played on the big stage last season, helping Alabama knock off Georgia to win the Southeastern Conference Championship Game and then taking Michigan to overtime in the national semifinals before falling in overtime.
Amos, who appears poised to play a huge role for No. 6 Ole Miss this fall, said he and the rest of the Rebels’ renovated defense is coming together nicely some 18 days before the season opener on Aug. 31 in Oxford versus Furman.
“I feel like we are going in a good direction, just trying to play together, having a good chemistry, and just trying to communicate,” Amos said. “I think we all have a pretty good defense, a solid defense.
“To me, I feel like, you know, coming from Alabama, they had some similarities, so it wasn't too hard to get into the playbook. So it was pretty easy, pretty smooth. Some of the words are, like, tweaked out, but, you know, that's gonna happen.”
Amos was asked to compare and contrast Ole Miss to his year at Alabama, where he worked his way into a major role in the Tide’s secondary after beginning his career at Louisiana-Lafayette. He said there are similarities and difference, but there’s one thing both programs have in common — a desire to win.
“It's pretty different from Alabama,” Amos said. “I feel like they really try to learn the player and what ways they can (help), what we're good at, what we're not good at. So comparing to that, I feel like it's been good.
“I feel like everybody has a chip on their shoulder. Everybody wants to compete. They want to especially win. Everybody wants to win the SEC, but they just start off at practice going at it, just saying, you know, knowing the other person on the side of you, they’re gonna be practicing hard. So you just have to work harder just build a team up with that.”
Tuesday practice notes: Ole Miss practiced in full pads Tuesday night as the Rebels wrapped up their second full week of preseason camp.
Contrary to national and local reports Monday, junior college wide receiver Deion Smith, a former LSU standout who has committed to Ole Miss, has not been cleared to practice with the Rebels and was not on the practice field during the period available to media. Sources close to the program said Smith had not yet been cleared, though that clearance is “close.”
— In the period of practice available to media in which Ole Miss lined up in what appeared to be a team drill, the Rebels’ “starting” offense consisted of quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Matt Smith, wide receivers Ayden Williams, Cayden Lee and Noreel White, tight end Caden Prieskorn and offensive linemen Jayden Williams, Nate Kalepo, Gerquan Scott, Julius Buelow and Micah Pettus.
— White and fellow wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins were in black (signifying no-contact) jerseys during the portion of practice available to media. All three receivers were going through drills.
— Wide receivers Juice Wells and Jordan Smart, along with defensive back Brandon Turnage, were in black jerseys and working out with Ole Miss training personnel during the period of practice available to media.
— Defensive lineman Kam Franklin and linebacker Pooh Paul, who were in black jerseys on Monday, were back in regular white (defense) jerseys on Tuesday. Both were going through drills.
— Defensive linemen Princely Umanmielen and DeeJay Holmes Jr., along with defensive back Jerrell Stinson and tight ends Hudson Wolfe and Salathiel Hemphill, were in black jerseys but going through drills during the portion of practice open to media.
— The Tennessee Titans had a representative at Tuesday’s practice.