OXFORD — Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos played on the big stage last season, helping Alabama knock off Georgia to win the Southeastern Conference Championship Game and then taking Michigan to overtime in the national semifinals before falling in overtime.

Amos, who appears poised to play a huge role for No. 6 Ole Miss this fall, said he and the rest of the Rebels’ renovated defense is coming together nicely some 18 days before the season opener on Aug. 31 in Oxford versus Furman.

“I feel like we are going in a good direction, just trying to play together, having a good chemistry, and just trying to communicate,” Amos said. “I think we all have a pretty good defense, a solid defense.

“To me, I feel like, you know, coming from Alabama, they had some similarities, so it wasn't too hard to get into the playbook. So it was pretty easy, pretty smooth. Some of the words are, like, tweaked out, but, you know, that's gonna happen.”

Amos was asked to compare and contrast Ole Miss to his year at Alabama, where he worked his way into a major role in the Tide’s secondary after beginning his career at Louisiana-Lafayette. He said there are similarities and difference, but there’s one thing both programs have in common — a desire to win.

“It's pretty different from Alabama,” Amos said. “I feel like they really try to learn the player and what ways they can (help), what we're good at, what we're not good at. So comparing to that, I feel like it's been good.

“I feel like everybody has a chip on their shoulder. Everybody wants to compete. They want to especially win. Everybody wants to win the SEC, but they just start off at practice going at it, just saying, you know, knowing the other person on the side of you, they’re gonna be practicing hard. So you just have to work harder just build a team up with that.”