After spending the past two weeks bolstering its interior defensive line with depth, Ole Miss added to its presence off the edge Friday, landing a commitment from James Madison transfer portal defensive end Issac Ukwu.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Ukwu has one season of college eligibility remaining. He chose Ole Miss over Missouri, Auburn and several other suitors.

"I'll be spending my last collegiate season at the University of Mississippi," Ukwu said Friday. "I feel like they have a great thing going there and everything I want to accomplish, I can do at Ole Miss."

Ukwu earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors last season at James Madison, recording 40 tackles, 7.5 quarterback sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The cyber intelligence major had 44 tackles and nine sacks in 2021 after missing the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injuries. Ukwu played sparingly in 2018, recording four tackles in three games.

The Upper Marlboro, Md., native is also host of a weekly podcast, “Off-Schedule With Isaac Ukwu,” available on YouTube. A recent episode, featuring former “Dance Moms” cast member Kendall Veritas, has accumulated more than 150,000 views.

On another recent episode of his YouTube show, Ukwu said the “number one thing I’m looking for” in a new college home “is football.”

“Can I see myself playing in that defense?” Ukwu said. “Can I see myself excelling in that defense? …”After that, the next thing would be the connections the school can give me in terms of after football or if football doesn’t work out. Nothing is guaranteed. Being able to set myself up for things outside of football or connections I can get through the university or through the head coach or through anyone on the staff that can help me in the future or if football doesn’t work out.”

Ukwu acknowledged NIL played a factor in his decision.

“It definitely plays a role,” Ukwu said. “It’s not the No. 1 thing, for sure, but it definitely does play a role. It’s nice to feel financially comfortable and taken care of.”

Ukwu joins defensive tackles Akelo Stone (Georgia Tech) and Stephon Wynn Jr. (Nebraska) as players joining Ole Miss out of the transfer portal in the past two weeks.

Ukwu said he wants to get to his new college home before it starts summer workouts.