Waterman betting on himself at Ole Miss, and he's beaten bigger odds before

The fall of 2021 didn't go exactly like Braden Waterman had planned, at least from a recruiting perspective.

The Bakersfield, Calif., quarterback had visited Ole Miss in August and hit it off with then-offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. He thought an offer might be forthcoming from the Rebels.

By late December, however, Lebby had taken the offensive coordinator post at his alma mater, Oklahoma.

"Everything kind of went dark," Waterman said.

Of course, for Waterman, a little bump in the recruiting road was nothing. Just two-plus year ago, Waterman was dealing with a much more serious form of adversity.

Waterman grew up in Paso Robles, Calif., the oldest of Brock and Michelle Waterman's two sons. They are winemakers (Brochelle Vineyards), and everything was going great until the fall of 2019. Halfway through Braden's junior season, he started feeling sick. Weight was falling off his 6-foot-4 frame. He dropped from 205 pounds to 170.

"I started getting really bad fevers and I was super white and didn't really have a whole lot of energy," Braden said. "I went in and they told us I was sick."

Specifically, Braden was diagnosed with stage 3b Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. In stage 3, cancer is found in lymph node groups above and below the diaphragm (the thin muscle below the lungs that helps breathing and separates the chest from the abdomen). Each stage may also be assigned a letter (A or B). B is added if a person has any of these B symptoms: Loss of more than 10% of body weight over the previous 6 months (without dieting) Unexplained fever of at least 100.4°F.

"It was (terrifying)," Braden said. "It was definitely a life-opening experience for me. I had never been in a hospital or had to deal with those kinds of things. I was a 17-year-old kid. I thought I was invincible and that I could basically do whatever. This kind of took me by surprise, for sure."

The diagnosis came on Jan. 1, 2020. Chemotherapy started that very day and continued for the next five months.

“Gosh, I mean, Michelle and I would just literally, we’re crying and he’s just so strong, like, ‘What’s wrong? I got this, it’s fine,'" Brock Waterman told ABC23, a Bakersfield-based affiliate. "So that was one of the most defining moments for us as parents especially for me, like, I can learn from my kid."

The chemotherapy, Braden said, was "rough. With Hodgkins, it's a little bit more intense."

Every other week meant another chemotherapy treatment. Football, once his passion, was fast becoming an afterthought.

"Honestly, I was thinking just about trying to live at that point," Braden said. "Football was kind of thrown out the picture at that point.

COViD-19 led California officials to cancel the 2020 high school season. In October of that year, Braden learned the cancer had returned.

"Drop to your knees, sick to your stomach, like how could this even be?" Michelle Waterman told ABC23. "He was doing all the right things."