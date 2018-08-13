OXFORD -- Linebacker play was an issue throughout the 2016 and 2017 seasons, and linebacker recruiting has been a high priority for the Ole Miss program over the past 18 months or so.

The Rebels could be poised to reap some of the benefits of those recruiting efforts.

Redshirt freshman Zikerrion Baker and true freshman Kevontae' Ruggs were getting long looks with the starting defense on Monday, two days after both players had solid scrimmages inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

"Coming out of the scrimmage, Kevontae' Ruggs probably performed the best out of any linebacker," Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. "He can run around and he can hit. He performed really, really well. He made some mistakes in there, as can be expected, but he hits so I think you're going to see him play for sure on special teams and have a role on defense."

Ruggs, a 6-foot-4, 190-pounder from Montgomery, Ala., has turned heads throughout camp, drawing whispers from some inside the program that he could emerge as an elite player sooner rather than later.

Baker, a 6-foot-1, 216-pounder from Minden, La., is "very, very physical. He doesn't mind stepping up and hitting you and he brings that part to the table," Luke said. "He did a good job just playing fast all the time."

Baker said Monday he's made a big jump mentally since last fall. He's also worked every day to get better at playing in space.

"It was kind of difficult coming from high school because once you get to college the terminology is way different," Baker said. "It's a little different but if you go study your plays and watch film, you'll get it. It just takes a little time."

Baker said the competition to start at linebacker is "friendly," but he admitted everyone is willing to "scratch and claw" to win playing time.

"Everyone wants to be that No. 1 linebacker," Baker said. "Everyone is willing to fight for that position."