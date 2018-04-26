The story on Thomas isn't your typical for a Texas quarterback, which has become a bit of a stereotype in recent years.

I caught up with both Thomas and his HS coach, Alan Abenschan just hours after receiving the offer.

"This is a crazy feeling, to be honest," Thomas said about his first offer. " For an SEC school to believe in me enough to be my first offer, that's just crazy.

The road to Brayden's upcoming junior season hasn't been an easy one, and while head coach Alan Abenschan said that several schools have shown interest, the wait is officially over for his first offer.

"Brayden's what we like to call a 'dude' here in Texas," Abenschan said about his quarterback. "Kid hasn't started shaving yet, and is already 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. The proof is in the film. Been playing on varsity since he was a freshman, and has over 5,000 yards of offense already. His game against Aledo speaks for itself."

Thomas received the offer from both Josh Snow and Phil Longo, and while he doesn't know much about the program yet, he plans on changing that before too long. Longo does things a certain way, and Thomas learned all about that on Thursday.

"He was just explaining to me how he does things when it comes to offers," Thomas said about his conversation with Phil Longo. "He watched every throw I have made, every read, every progression throughout my first two years. I'm really looking forward to getting up there around the first weekend of June."

Texas QB in the Fort Worth area, surely he grew up a fan of Texas or Oklahoma, right?

"I told coach (Phil) Longo that I grew up a Baylor fan actually," Brayden said about the favorite team of his childhood. "I have family who graduated from there, but to be honest, with everything going on I've started leaning away from there, and have been open to any school."



