OXFORD | Houston Roth has missed the past two weeks with a hamstring injury but will travel to South Carolina this weekend.

Roth threw a bullpen prior to the Rebels' 10-3 win against Pine Bluff and is back on the active roster.

"He threw today," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "He will be ready to pitch for us. He looked good, looked strong and will be ready to go."

Ole Miss (35-11, 12-9) and Carolina (26-18, 11-10) begin the series Friday at 7 p.m. (ET).

Roth has appeared in nine games with seven starts this season for Ole Miss. His last appearance was a five-inning, three-run effort in an 11-3 win over Southern Miss on April 10.

A week after that start against the Golden Eagles, Bianco announced Jordan Fowler would start the midweek game, so Roth could strengthen the bullpen during weekend series.

"It enables Houston not to throw his 100 pitches that he has in the midweeks since the beginning of the year and have another piece to the bullpen," Bianco said on April 17.

Roth, who has a 4.17 ERA with 55 strikeouts and 19 walks in 41 innings, has been a workhorse during his outings. The sophomore has thrown at least 77 pitches in eight of his outings -- the other a 51-pitch appearance that spanned three innings.

The Oxford, Mississippi native injured the hamstring running during pregame prior to Ole Miss' win against Arkansas State on April 18.