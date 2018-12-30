It looks like he will be difficult to flip though.

Jonathan Mingo is still committed to Ole Miss , but he did not sign early with the Rebels. The four-star wide receiver out of Brandon (Miss.) is now set to take three official visits in January, so the door is still cracked.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I am still pretty much solid to Ole Miss, but I still have visits Ole Miss, Mississippi Stateand Florida State," said Mingo. "The Mississippi State visit is January 17, Ole Miss visit is January 25 and Florida State will get a visit on February 1.

"I never really thought about signing in December. Ole Miss never pressured me to sign early. I just never really planned to.

"What I like about Ole Miss is the coaching staff, the feel around there and the family environment. I also like coach Peeler. I feel like he can develop me to be my best guy. He is like another father to me.

"Mississippi State is another great environment. Most of the boys from my school go down there. J-Dub (

Jarrian Jones) is in my ear every day. It feels like home down there too and on game-day, it is crazy down there.. I like coach Moorhead and I feel he can develop me too. He is like one of the guys and I like that.





"Florida State just started talking to me a couple weeks ago when they saw I was one of the top guys that didn't sign. I talk to coach Kelly every day and he likes how I play. He talks about how big I am, how I get off the line and things like that. I have not been there yet, so I want to see what it feels like, see if I feel comfortable and see what kind of coaches I could be coached by when I go down there.

"Schools would really have to open my eyes to make me feel more comfortable about their school to change my mind from Ole Miss. I still feel like I am about 100-percent. The other school that would probably have the most chance right now would be Mississippi State."