RebelGrove - Malone brings day-one impact to Ole Miss

Ole Miss football is now officially home to three dual-sport stars.

Four-star Bergen Catholic (N.J.) defensive tackle Tywone Malone joins Jerrion Ealy and John Rhys Plumlee after signing his letter of intent with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

The country’s No. 64 overall prospect chose Ole Miss over notable offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Texas A&M among several others.

Texas A&M and FSU were fellow finalists.

Co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge and defensive graduate assistant Marquise Watson were both instrumental with Malone's recruitment. Malone battled injuries as a senior, making just 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one interception in six games. He had ACL surgery in the offseason but should be 100 percent for the fall.

New Jersey’s No. 1 ranked player burst onto the scene with a breakthrough junior year in 2019. He finished the year with 54 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

He even had a 34-yard reception that went viral.