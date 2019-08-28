Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke met with the media on Wednesday following practice for his final interview prior to the Rebels facing Memphis at the Liberty Bowl Saturday at 11 a.m. in the season opener.

ABC will televise the nonconference matchup.

Here's everything Luke said during the Wednesday press gathering.

On the Rebels being ready for the opener:

"Ready or not, it’s game one and excited about getting started and as a coach you try to go over every situation — you know red zone, third down, special teams — and cover every situations. But you find out a lot about your team when the ball is kicked off and we’ll be no different. I’m excited to see these guys play and find out where we’re at. Obviously Memphis is a great football team and it’s a tremendous challenge. We’ll find out a lot about ourselves right off the bat."

On Alex Givens' availability this weekend:

"He practiced full speed both days in pads. Obviously he’s not going to be like he’s been practicing the whole time but like we said earlier with his experience it gives him a chance. Obviously he won’t be able to play the full game but just having him out there from a morale standpoint because he means so much to those guys. It’ll be really positive and whatever he can give us will be a huge boost."

On Givens' conditioning:

"His practices have been fine. But obviously in a 14-play drive it’ll show up then."

On any unavailable players this weekend:

"Montrell Custis is the one. Sincere David had knee surgery but other than that we’re good."

On Michael Howard gaining enough weight to play left tackle:

"I think that view that I have a chance to be the guy. He’d been right around that 265-270 range and that extra motivation got him over the hump and he’s been able to stay there. It’s a great job by Paul (Jackson) in the weight room and then our nutritionist doing a great job getting him to that 285 range where he can function and can hold up in this league."

On Memphis being favored by close to a touchdown:

"You look for anything to motivate your team and that can be used but in the first game no one knows. You have to play your best and I want our guys to play loose and play hard and lay it all out there. Play it the way it’s supposed to be played. If we do that the score will take care of itself."

On this season feeling different than past ones:

"This whole offseason has been refreshing to have a sense of normalcy and opportunity to have a postseason and everybody commented about media day and not answering questions about all other garbage. Good to focus on football. That makes it special."

On the players sensing it's different:

"I think they own phones and see social media and hear it and listen to it. They can focus on football, too. The energy has been different. It’s good to have a chance at the postseason. The energy has been really good."

On the game being in Memphis:

"The location and distance are very unique. We have a huge following in the Memphis area and a lot of Rebels are there and can be at the game. It’s great for our fans. I expect a good showing and a great matchup and great environment for college football."

On Luke's desire to continue the series at some point:

"I’m fine with it. I like the distance. We’re going to recruit the area, and that makes sense."

On Donta Evans' emergence on the depth chart:

"I think the defensive change helped him and fit his skill set a little better. Gave him a better chance to play in the box. He’s a physical guy and I think it really helped him. He’s a great kid and the change in scheme and coordinator gave him a new start."

On Memphis having Mississippi players:

"They have a lot of good Mississippi players and obviously every time I look at that or see a guy like Darrell Henderson or Genard Avery those guys are important for me because they are from Mississippi. We made that mistake. I have a lot of respect for those guys from Mississippi and how hard they have worked and in a lot of ways you want to see them successful."

On both coordinators coaching from the press box:

"When you’re on the sideline you’re not face to face; you’re still on the headset. You can see much better up there and you’re removed from the emotion of it all. It’s more a mental game up there. When you’re calling it they feel comfortable. They are going to see from the box and we’re comfortable with it."